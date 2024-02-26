Antioch man killed in San Francisco hit-and-run

The family of an Antioch man killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco is now making an emotional plea.

They are calling on the driver responsible for the death of 31-year-old David Bridges Jr. to surrender to authorities.

He was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 8 at Sixth and Bryant streets in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

"It makes you realize your days are not promised," his cousin, Shontoya Norbert said. "You never know what could happen and how fast it could change."

So far, there is no description of the vehicle that hit and killed Bridges, or the person behind the wheel.