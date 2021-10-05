Antioch mayor calls for councilwoman to step down from police oversight committee

The mayor of Antioch is calling for a city councilmember to step back from certain duties after an incident at her home involving the police.



On Monday afternoon, Mayor Lamar Thorpe said Tamisha Torres-Walker should step down as chair of the Antioch police oversight committee.

According to East County Today, Torres-Walker interfered with officers as they investigated a noise complaint and gunfire at her home over the weekend.

She was heard telling officers quote: "Antioch police can't be trusted," according to the news site.

In a tweet, Thorpe said elected officials must set an example and treat public employees with respect and dignity.

Tamisha Torres-Walker did not immediately respond for comment sent early Tuesday morning.