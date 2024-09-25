Expand / Collapse search

Watch live: Antioch mayor, police to speak on recent string of gun violence

Updated  September 25, 2024 11:05am PDT
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe and members of the police department will hold a press conference Wednesday following a series of violent crimes across the city in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, the mayor called for help from law enforcement agencies in neighboring cities because of the violence.

On Sunday morning, a homeless man and his mother were wounded in a shooting outside a Rite Aid drug story at A and East 18th streets.

That shooting is one of many this month. Antioch police say they have responded to about a dozen shootings just since Labor Day.

Police responded to another shooting on Saturday at a local strip mall. 

"We have officers out there just about on a daily basis," Antioch police Lt. Desmond Bittner said of the strip mall.

Earlier in the month, KTVU spoke to a pregnant woman who narrowly missed gunfire when a stray bullet entered her home.

The mayor and police will speak at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, which will be livestreamed here. 


 


 