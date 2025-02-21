Antioch mother arrested after 4 children found home alone

An Antioch woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her four children were found home alone on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called to conduct a welfare check after a 2-year-old was found alone outside a home in the 2000 block of Spruce Way by a passerby, according to the Antioch Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the front door unlocked. They knocked and announced themselves but received no response.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered three more young children alone.

Authorities said the children appeared to need medical attention. All four were transported to nearby hospitals for further evaluation.

A hazmat team from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District was called to the scene to conduct several tests and found the home uninhabitable.

The children's mother, Shante Alberty, later arrived at the home and was arrested for child abuse.

Alberty's four children were medically cleared and placed into the custody of Child and Family Services.