Antioch PD completes 1st phase of overhaul

One year after signing an agreement with the Department of Justice, the Antioch Police Department says it has completed the first phase of a sweeping overhaul of its policies.

First reported by the East Bay Times, the agreement came in response to multiple scandals involving racism, homophobia and violent civil rights violations within the department.

The department worked with a third-party consultant to revise its policy manual with the goal of better holding officers accountable.

The next phase will focus on implementing the new policies and training officers under them.

Antioch Police did not respond to a request for comment.