Antioch police apologize for restaurant burglary response times

Antioch police are apologizing for the way they responded to two restaurant burglaries.

The Mexican Restaurant, Cocina, posted video of broken glass and damaged property at the restaurant on Lone Tree Way.

The Hillcrest Restaurant and Taphouse was also burglarized. The Hillcrest owner told the Contra Costa News it took police almost four hours to respond.

In a statement, Antioch police said: "All of our officers were committed to high priority calls, and we did not respond in a timely manner to these burglary incidents. We have looked into both incidents, found areas where we could've done better, and are taking immediate steps to address it."

