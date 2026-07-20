Antioch police ask for help finding 2 boys missing for a week

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The Brief 12-year-old Isaiah Figueroa and 13-year-old Gianni Figueroa were last seen on July 13 at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Redwood and Gentrytown drives in Antioch. Authorities are not referring to the case as an abduction, but the boys are listed as victims in the alert and 33-year-old Yesenia Villasenor is listed as a suspect. Police didn't say what kind of relationship, if any, she has with the boys.



Authorities are searching for two Antioch boys who have been missing for a week, along with a 33-year-old woman identified as a suspect in the case.

Isaiah Figueroa, 12, and Gianni Figueroa, 13, were last seen around 6 p.m. on July 13 near the intersection of Redwood and Gentrytown drives in Antioch, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued Monday by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Antioch Police Department.

CHP said it was notified of the missing persons case at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Woman identified as suspect

What we know:

Authorities are not describing the case as an abduction. However, the boys are listed as victims in the alert, and 33-year-old Yesenia Villasenor is identified as the suspect.

Investigators said the three may be traveling in a white 2019 Toyota Highlander with California license plate 8KJR109.

Police have not said what relationship, if any, Villasenor has with the boys or released additional details about the circumstances of their disappearance.

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Descriptions

Dig deeper:

Isaiah is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black slides.

Gianni is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Villasenor is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Counties included in alert

The Endangered Missing Advisory covers Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties.

Anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts is urged to call 911.