Oakland men to stand trial in robbery killing of LA fitness influencer

Three Oakland men accused of traveling to Southern California to carry out a series of robberies, including one that turned deadly, will stand trial in the killing of Los Angeles fitness influencer and gym founder Miguel Angel Aguilar.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled last week that Mahki Taylor, Daymonee Johnson and Jason Melara, all 20, will stand trial on robbery, assault and murder charges stemming from Aguilar's death, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Judge Curtis Rappe found there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed. The three defendants remain jailed without bail, according to jail records.

Mario Melara, who prosecutors allege also participated in the robbery, was killed during the encounter. He was Jason Melara's brother.

Prosecutors allege robbery crew came from Bay Area

Local perspective:

Prosecutors allege the suspects traveled from the Bay Area to Los Angeles to commit a string of robberies. Aguilar was among the victims caught up in the crime spree.

Aguilar, 40, was the founder and CEO of Self Made Training Facility, a fitness chain with about 30 locations across California and several other states, including Arizona, Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Florida and Virginia.

Fatal confrontation outside Bel Air home

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Aguilar and his wife were confronted by four armed robbers outside their Bel Air home on Sept. 13, 2024. Earlier reports said the couple had been followed from Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.

Aguilar, who had a permit to carry a concealed firearm, drew his weapon during the attempted robbery. Both Aguilar and one of the suspects fired at least one shot, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Aguilar was struck in the neck. The suspects fled the scene.

Mario Melara was also shot during the exchange and died from his injuries.

Aguilar remained hospitalized for about three months before dying in December 2024.

Arrests made in Oakland

Dig deeper:

About a month after the shooting, authorities arrested Jason Melara, Taylor and Johnson in Oakland.

Taylor allegedly told a police informant that he shot Aguilar only after Aguilar shot Mario Melara.

The trio was charged with the murders of both Aguilar and Mario Melara. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2024.

Why defendants face murder charges in Mario Melara's death

Prosecutors argue the defendants are legally responsible for Mario Melara's death under California's felony murder rule because the fatal shooting occurred during the commission of an armed robbery, even though Aguilar is alleged to have fired the shot that killed him.