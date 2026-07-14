Santa Cruz police investigating possibly gang-related shooting

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Santa Cruz police are investigating a possibly gang-related shooting that occurred on Monday night.

Santa Cruz Police Department officers were sent just after 8:05 p.m. on Monday to the 500 block of Errett Circle on reports of a shooting, according to a department statement.

No victims were found at the scene, though investigators "collected multiple pieces of evidence."

"At this stage, investigators believe the incident may be gang-related, and detectives are actively pursuing leads as the investigation continues," the SCPD said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact Santa Cruz police at 831-420- 5995.