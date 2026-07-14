SF firefighters respond to one alarm fire at apartment complex on Mason Street

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The Brief The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire on Tuesday at around 2:21 a.m. at a single-room apartment complex on the 100 block of Mason Street. Authorities are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and one person has been arrested.



The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a one-alarm fire on Tuesday at around 2:21 a.m.

According to SFFD, the fire was on the third floor of a single-room apartment complex on the 100 block of Mason Street. The building is nine stories tall.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and immediately cleaned up the fire debris.

Authorities are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and one person has been arrested.

There are no injuries, according to the SFFD, but one dog was taken to the vet.