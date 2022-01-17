Antioch police searching for missing 81-year-old man

article

Police in Antioch are searching for 81-year-old Earlis Celestine, who went missing Sunday.

Celestine was last seen earlier that morning leaving home in a red 2013 Kia Optima, which has a California temporary license plate of BM27P18.

In a post on social media at 7:28 p.m. Sunday, police said Celestine may be in the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease and is considered at-risk. They urge anyone who sees Celestine to call the police department at (925) 778-2441.

