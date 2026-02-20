Antioch cop shoots alleged robbery suspect after officer pulled into moving car
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a police shooting Friday morning in Antioch that began with a report of a robbery in progress.
Antioch police were dispatched around 5:16 a.m. to the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way after receiving a report of a robbery, according to the police department. While officers were headed to the scene, the caller reported that one of the suspects was armed with a gun and had threatened him.
Police have not said how many suspects were involved in the reported robbery.
Confrontation at the scene
When officers arrived, they confronted a suspect at the scene. During the encounter, the suspect allegedly rammed his vehicle into an occupied patrol car.
Authorities said an officer who was outside the suspect’s vehicle then came into contact with the driver, and a physical struggle ensued. During the altercation, the officer was pulled into the vehicle as the suspect drove forward, striking a patrol car and a nearby store.
The officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to stop the car, but he did not comply, police said.
"The suspect continued driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed with the officer trapped inside," police said in a news release.
The officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect.
Arrest and injuries
The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.
Officers rendered aid at the scene. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the officer suffered minor injuries.
All officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.
Ongoing investigation
Footage from the scene showed yellow police tape outside a FoodMaxx grocery store, with visible damage to the front of the building. It was not immediately clear where the alleged robbery occurred.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.