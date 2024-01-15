Antioch police shot at by suspects in stolen car

article

Police were shot at by suspects fleeing in a stolen car during one of two such pursuits Sunday night in Antioch.

The first chase began about 10:30 p.m. when police responded to reports of a car stolen out of San Francisco, in the area of Lone Tree Way and Deer Valley Road.

An Antioch officer spotted the stolen vehicle near Longbranch Way and Prairie Way. As the officer pulled up behind the car, the suspect vehicle sped off, with police in pursuit.

Someone inside the car allegedly fired several rounds, with gunfire hitting the patrol car but not the officer.

Featured article

The chase continued into Brentwood, entering Highway 4 at Jeffrey Way. Officers lost sight of the car in the area of Golf Course Drive and Cache Peak, and it was later found abandoned near Kaiser Hospital on Deer Valley Road.

When police returned to the original crime scene to look for evidence, a second stolen vehicle out of Concord was seen driving without headlights.

With the assistance of Brentwood police, another chase ensued. The occupants of the second stolen vehicle abandoned the car in the area of Lone Tree Way and Heidorn Ranch Road and fled on foot.

A perimeter was established, but the suspects were not located. A rifle and shell casings were located.

There were no reported injuries to any citizens or officers.

Antioch police are currently following up on leads to identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lieutenant Martin at (925) 779-6972 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.