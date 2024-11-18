Antioch police target crime hot spots

The Antioch Police Department is touting what it calls a successful weekend of targeted patrols across the city.

The department focused on known crime hot spots, with the help of the California Highway Patrol and Kensington police.

Officers say they spotted a stolen vehicle in the Sycamore Square area and arrested one person.

Later on, the CHP's helicopter took over a high-speed chase near Carvallo Road and 18th Street.

The chase ended with the stolen car crashing into a wall on the Loveridge Road overpass.

In all, Antioch police said they made 54 traffic stops, issued seven citations, and conducted four felony arrests.

They also recovered four stolen cars and recovered more than 16 grams of meth.

