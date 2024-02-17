The Contra Costa County Library has indefinitely shut its branch in Antioch due to "repeated dangerous incidents" that jeopardized the staff and patrons, the system announced Friday.

The closure took effect Saturday and will remain in place "until further notice," the library system said on its website.

"The Contra Costa County Library has made this difficult decision after repeated dangerous incidents in the last few months that have threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff," the website said.

It was not immediately clear what incidents had unfolded at the library.

Antioch's Mayor Lamar Thorpe criticized the move, saying the city was blindsided by the decision.

"No one in the City of Antioch, including the police chief, was informed of safety concerns by Contra Costa County regarding the library," he said in a statement.

Officials plan to work on improving security in order to reopen the branch as quickly as possible.

"We apologize for the short notice and the inconvenience but the safety of our patrons and staff is a top priority," the library said.