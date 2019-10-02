Antioch ranked most miserable city in Bay Area, study finds

article

The Bay Area has a bunch to offer— scenic views, amazing food, prestigious universities. But stack that up against the exorbitant cost of living and long commutes times, the happiness meter toggles back and forth.

Business Insider compiled a list of the Most Miserable Cities in the U.S. and while the Bay Area didn't top off the list, Antioch is the most miserable city in the region, according to the data.

Antioch was ranked 213 out of 1,000 cities and would have been the most miserable in Northern California if Yuba City didn't take the title at 161, East County Today reports.

Richmond and Vallejo weren't too far behind Antioch, coming in at 241 and 249.

The data from Business Insider factored in employment and poverty rates, household incomes, percentage of people without health care, commute times, and how many people are leaving each city.

The East Bay Times reported back in April that Antioch launched a marketing campaign to help sharpen the city's image and boost its economy by attracting new business.

Situated along the San Joaquin River, the city links the San Francisco/East Bay region to Sacramento and the Central Valley. Mayor Sean Wright told the Times that with the city's new BART station and improvements to Highway 4, opportunities are endless.

But the data doesn't see it that way, at least for now.

Here's a break down of other Northern California cities that made the list of Most Miserable Cities and where they ranked:

Merced at 215

Stockton at 232

Richmond at 241

Vallejo at 249

Modesto at 326

Pittsburg at 409

Concord at 413

San Leandro at 421

Lodi at 447

Santa Rosa 458

Turlock at 470

Tracy at 474

Sacramento at 499

Walnut Creek at 545

Vacaville at 607

Napa at 638

Fairfield at 642

San Jose at 725

Oakley at 785

San Ramon at 808

Brentwood at 848

Danville at 855

Livermore at 864

Pleasanton at 922

Dublin at 979