Antioch shooting claims the life of 16-year-old boy

Police are searching for suspects after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday night at an Antioch home.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at a house in the 4500 block of Shannondale Drive, a neighborhood located near the Antioch Water Park.

When officers arrived, there were several people at the home and officers were assaulted while they were trying to get to the victim, located in an open garage at the home, police said Sunday.

Police called for mutual aid from other jurisdictions to get the crowd under control. At least two people were arrested for resisting, delaying, obstructing, or assaulting public safety officers.

When officers made it to the garage, they found the victim on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Officers learned that two suspects entered the garage, and at least one of them began shooting at the victim. The pair reportedly left on foot. Their identities are not known, police said.

Detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. Tips may be sent to text-a-tip, to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.