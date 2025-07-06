Antioch shooting prompts disruption of East Bay BART service

article

BART service in the East Bay was disrupted Sunday night after a shooting left a man injured in Antioch.

BART issued an alert on X just before 8:40 p.m. announcing the Antioch station was closed due to unspecified police activity.

The transit service issued another alert a little more than 10 minutes later announcing the Pittsburg Center BART station was also closed, and that there would be no train service between the two stations due to the law enforcement presence.

BART later confirmed the closures and subsequent police activity were due to a shooting that occurred about 8:15 p.m. at a bus stop near the Antioch station.

BART said a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and that BART and Antioch police department officers were searching the area for suspects involved in the shooting.

