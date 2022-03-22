Antioch's Red Caboose Restaurant destroyed by fire

article

A well-known restaurant in Antioch was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the Red Caboose Restaurant on 210 Fulton Shipyard, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

"Well, I don’t even know what to say" said Judy Pence on Facebook. "We got the call at 4:00 am. The Red Caboose Restaurant is gone."

The Red Caboose Restaurant, taken from company's Facebook post. The restaurant was destroyed by fire on March 21.

Ten fire units, two battalion chiefs, two ambulances, one fire investigator, Antioch PD, and PG&E all responded to the incident. Initial investigation indicates the fire started outside the structure, officials said.

The restaurant had just started to gain traction with visitors after having shut down for COVID, according to East County Today. They had just remodeled and made upgrades to host live entertainment in the facility.

"John and I want to thank everyone in this amazing community," said Pence in a follow-up post. "The Red Caboose is so much more than us. It is community, friendship, a place to come and get away, be you, hang out, eat good food, and mostly, have fun.

"Our staff is the best and we couldn’t have done it without them," she said. "To say they are heartbroken is an understatement."

Pence said she does not know yet whether they will rebuild.