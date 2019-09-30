Antonio Brown wants to recoup $61 million from Raiders, Patriots

Ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to recoup the $61 million he believes he's owed from his former teams.

According to ESPN, Brown will be the first player in NFL history to file nine grievances and appeals during the same time period.

His stint with the Raiders ended before it really started after several disagreements with the team. Brown was released before he was able to make his season debut.

Just hours after he was cut, the Patriots signed him, but he only played one game with the team. He was dropped after a second sexual assault allegation was brought against him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says Brown's grievance and appeals include:

•Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

• Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

• Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

• Oakland's unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

• New England Patriots' salary guarantee: $1 million

• Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

• Patriots' unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

• Patriots' option year in 2020: $20 million