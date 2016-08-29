Apartment residents warned about clown trying to lure kids into woods

article

Police in South Carolina are investigating reports of a person in a clown suit trying to lure children into the woods at an apartment complex.

The warning to residents came last week at Greenville's Fleetwood Manor Apartments, where the property manager distributed a letter.

The letter stated that there had been "a lot of complaints" about a person in "clown clothing" who was "taking children or trying to lure children into the woods."

The letter stated that police were notified and were conducting daily patrols in the area.

It also reminded residents that their children should not be out alone at night and about the property's 10 p.m. curfew for children.

