Apple closes indoor shopping at locations in select cities due to omicron surge

By KTVU staff
Published 
Apple
OAKLAND, Calif. - Apple has closed indoor shopping at about 20 stores in a number of big cities due to the surge of the coronavirus omicron variant. 

They include retail outlets in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and New York City among other locations. 

Customers will still be able to place orders online and pick up their items at the stores. 

There is no word on how long these closures will last.

