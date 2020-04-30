Apple set to deliver thousands of iPads to LA, New York to help with remote learning

article

Approximately 100,000 thousand iPads will be delivered to the city of Los Angeles, and 350,000 to New York City to help with remote learning, Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced Thursday during the company's 2nd quarter earnings conference call.

"Teachers and students around the world are relying on our technology to teach, learn, and stay connected to each other. We're in the process of deploying major orders of iPads to school systems working to keep learning going strong at a distance," said Cook.

The company's first coronavirus-impacted quarter was not terrible by any means and actually managed to grow slightly during the pandemic.

"While we felt some temporary supply constraints in February, our operations team suppliers, and manufacturing partners have been safely returning to work, and production was back at typical levels at the end of March," Cook said.

Cook focused on the company's work and contributions towards the battle against COVID-19 at the onset of the call.

Apple's worldwide network of supplies partners, and logistics and operations in every part of the company, were sourcing more than 30 million masks and shields to frontline medical workers around the world while at the same working to get the latest generation devices into customers' hands, said Cook.

The company let customers skip payments without incurring interest on Apple Card from March and April in light of the financial hardship impacting families, and in software, developers worked together with the CDC to put together a COVID-19 website and app, which has been downloaded and installed approximately two million times, according to Cook.

"Doctors and medical professionals are making even greater use of Apple Watch and other health features to communicate with patients and to treat them safely from a distance when necessary," said Cook.

Cook also added that to accelerate contact tracing, Apple has partnered with Google to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and agencies reduce the spread of the virus with user privacy and security central to the design.

