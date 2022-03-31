Applebee's fire in Antioch investigated as possible arson

The fire that broke out Thursday morning in Applebee's restaurant in Antioch is being investigated as a potential case of arson, the Antioch fire department confirmed with KTVU.

The fire alarm went off around 4:15 a.m. at the Applebee's on Hillcrest Avenue.

Smoke was seen coming out of the window and several of the eating booths were covered in flames, the fire crew said.

The restaurant sprinklers kept the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

