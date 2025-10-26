Aquatic therapy gets upgrade at George Mark Children's House

article

The Brief George Mark Children’s House recently opened a new space for children with serious medical challenges: the Betty Higgins Pediatric Palliative Aquatic Center. The pediatric palliative care center is the only place in the country providing water therapy to children with registered nurses. The pool is an upgrade from the previous facility, a small jacuzzi, which didn’t allow space for patients to float freely.



George Mark Children’s House recently opened a new space for children with serious medical challenges: the Betty Higgins Pediatric Palliative Aquatic Center.

CEO Shekinah Eliassen said the new spa is one of the largest capital projects ever completed at the house and was funded through generous donations and community grants.

"It’s a beautiful space and there’s tons of lights… it’s healing," Eliassen said. "It’s a big accomplishment for our team because they’ve been working on it for a long time."

Dig deeper:

The pediatric palliative care center is the only place in the country providing water therapy to children with registered nurses, according to Aquatics Lead Nurse T.J. Nelson.

"We are just so thrilled to have a new pool," Nelson said. "It’s amazing to be the person that gets to be intuitive about what they may need. When they get in the water, it’s [just as] therapeutic for us as it is for them."

The pool is an upgrade from the previous facility, a small jacuzzi, which didn’t allow space for patients to float freely.

Liam Eesler, 10, who uses a wheelchair, visited the house for the first time in October. His experience in the pool was with the help of Nelson and another registered nurse, Rachel Anticoli.

The two women eased Liam into the 98-degree water and in minutes, Liam’s body found comfort.

"He’s much more relaxed in the way he’s moving," Anticoli said. "I got to see him in the wheelchair, and he was kind of moving his arm a lot more."

Liam’s mom, Kelsey Walton, watched his water therapy session with a smile on her face.

"I think it’s really exciting and nice to see him enjoying it," she said. "It’s a huge relief for him. He really likes to roll on the ground. This is even better because there’s no pressure on his body. He just looks really calm and happy."

What they're saying:

Eliassen said many patients at George Mark have constricted bodies, and the water allows them to relax. She said many kids often get their best night’s sleep after they go into the water for a session.

"My experience is that my son Lars was here and died here 13 years ago," Eliassen said. "We could hold him in the water in ways we couldn’t outside the water."

The goal is to eventually open the space to the public, possibly by creating an outpatient palliative aquatic program in the future.

The pool marks the completion of phase one renovations. The second phase, which still needs funding, is an all-abilities playground where every child, sibling, parent, and caregiver can play together.

Anyone interested in donating can visit the George Mark’s website.