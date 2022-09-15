ARCA driver Toni Breidinger becomes Victoria's Secret model: 'Little me is crying'

article

Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, picking up her most recent at the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend.

The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even flirted with possibly competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another bona fide accomplishment to her résumé — Victoria’s Secret model.

Breidinger made the announcement in an Instagram post.

"little me is crying. growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!" she wrote.

The Venturini Motorsports team member boasts about 273,000 followers on Instagram.

"Wishing you all the confidence and luck tomorrow in Bristol! We’re so lucky you’re a part of the #VSFamily," Victoria’s Secret wrote in the comments section.

Noah Gragson, who competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was among those who congratulated Breidinger.

In May, she opened up to The Spun about the balance she found with racing and doing other side projects.

"Social media is a big part of this day and age. You can’t expect to get brands and sponsors without a social media following, that’s just how it is. In general, I love social media. Even before I was racing professionally I loved it. I enjoy being on different platforms and interacting with fans," she said.

"It’s important to balance it because there are positive aspects of it. However, there are negative comments on social media from time to time. The best way for me to balance it is by staying off social media during race day."

