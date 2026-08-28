San Jose city electrician killed while repairing streetlight

The Brief A 50-year-old San Jose city electrician was killed on the job Tuesday when a truck struck his bucket truck. His family identified him as Ari Green, 50. San Jose police and Cal/OSHA are investigating the fatal collision.



A San Jose city worker was struck and killed while on the job this week.

His family identified him as Ari Green, 50.

They said Green took great pride in his work as an electrician for San Jose's Department of Transportation, where his crew repaired 50 to 100 streetlights each month that had been stripped of copper wire, according to his family.

Green was in a bucket truck on Tuesday, repairing a streetlight in the area of Hillsdale and Narvaez avenues, when another truck crashed into him. Green was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

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San Jose police and Cal/OSHA investigate

What we know:

San Jose police are investigating the collision, as well as Cal/OSHA, which opens investigations into workplace fatalities.

Mayor Matt Mahan called the accident heartbreaking.

"The best we can do is both honor his memory and his legacy of public service while completing an investigation that may give us options or opportunities to make the work site even safer for people in the future," Mahan said.

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Family seeks answers

What they're saying:

Green's family said they are still in shock that someone so full of life is gone, remembering his carefree attitude, big smile, and huge heart.

"He loved his job. He just had employee of the month. He was so proud of it," said Green's sister, Cindy Gallegos. "He's so fun and loving and relaxed. He likes everybody."

Gallegos added that Green's mother hopes anyone who saw the crash will come forward to help the family understand what happened.

Green's family is planning a memorial to honor him, and city officials plan to recognize his service at an upcoming city council meeting.