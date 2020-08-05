Armed man barricades himself in Santa Clara County jail basement parking lot

Authorities on Wednesday morning were engaged in a standoff with an armed man who barricaded himself in the basement parking lot of the Santa Clara County jail.

Sheriff's deputies said he fired off several shots, but so far, no injuries have been reported. The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m.

The jail was put on lockdown as teams tried to negotiate with him.

The area near the corner of Mission and San Pedro streets in San Jose are blocked off.

The man was arrested at some point before the standoff, but no other details were provided.