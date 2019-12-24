Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by store clerk in Bay Point identified

The armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by a store clerk in Bay Point has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Andrew of Merced, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Andrew and another man entered Kam's Market on Port Chicago Highway on Sunday at about 11 p.m., according to authorities.

One suspect went to the back of the store and held a manager at gunpoint, and the other suspect went to the front of the store to steal money from the register, video surveillance shows.

At the register, Andrew, wearing a bandana, hat, and sunglasses, began to strike Kasprowicz, Kam's Market ower Kamal Sandhu said.

Then, the video shows the suspect approaching the front register with a gun in his right hand.

Kasprowicz, who is wearing an Air Force police cap, looks startled.

In an interview after getting staples at the hospital, Kasprowicz said his training in the military and being a private security guard helped him stay calm, and fire off one shot from a gun kept near the register.

"Money was the least of my concern," Kasprowicz said. But he did say he was concerned for his life and the safety of his co-worker.

WARNING: Armed suspect pistol whips clerk

The suspect pistol-whips Kasprowicz with his gun, the video shows. And the two struggle.

The suspect then rifled through the cash register with one hand, grabbing money while striking Kasprowicz again with his other hand, the video shows.

Kasprowicz's head begins to bleed. He held his head while crouching in the corner of the store while the suspect continues to grab more cash and flee. "I got hit three times," he said in an interview.

The video shows Kasprowicz get up, and grab his own gun. The video does not show this clearly, but the suspect's gun had gone off first, Sandhu said, pointing to bullet holes in the ceiling and a sunglass case.

It was at that point that Kasprowicz fired off his weapon, and apparently, the bullet struck the suspect, who ran outside and collapsed about a half-block away, Sandhu said. He later died.

"Instinct just kicked in," explained Kasprowicz, adding that he served in the Air Force in the 1980s. "Fear and adrenaline kicked in together. I'm lucky to be alive."

Sandhu said during the ordeal in the front of the store, the second suspect was holding a Kam's Market manager at gunpoint in the back of the store. That manager was able to escape and is seen on the surveillance video, approaching the counter and running outside.

The video stops there.

Authorities are looking for the second suspect.

Kasprowicz said the encounter was probably the scariest situation he'd ever been in, including the Air Force.