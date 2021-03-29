Armed suspect barricaded inside home in San Jose, police say

Officers swarmed a San Jose neighborhood on Monday for a man in possession of a handgun, authorities said.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the suspect fled from officers on foot in the area of S White Road and Alum Rock Avenue.

Officers said a handgun was visible in from the suspect's waistband. SJPD first posted about the incident on Twitter at 1:36 p.m.

At around 6:03 p.m., San Jose police said the suspect barricaded himself inside a residence on Miller Avenue. Officers evacuated some homes in the area.

Both directions of Alum Rock Avenue are closed to traffic between Viewmont Ave & S White Rd.

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, between 20-30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a black hat.