Armed thieves target high-performing Dodge Hellcats: Morgan Hill police

Morgan Hill police announced there has been a recent string of car thefts targeting high-performance Dodge vehicles, including Hellcats, in the city and across the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, police said the suspects – which they provided grainy images of in a Facebook post – are often armed and have recently focused on the Paradise Valley and La Crosse Drive neighborhoods.

The suspects appear to be young men, and were wearing hooded sweatshirts, a mask and jeans.

Police said officers were involved in a high-speed pursuit with one of the suspects on Tuesday night.

Police did not make mention of any arrests.

Authorities urged Dodge owners to park their vehicles in garages if possible and to avoid confronting suspects.

"No car is worth risking your life or getting into a confrontation over," police said.

Meanwhile, there were other sorts of car troubles in the South Bay this week.

More than three dozen car owners in San Jose said that someone – or several people – broke car windows late Monday or early Tuesday.

The crimes all took place at the Enso Apartments on the 100 block of Baypoint Parkway in north San Jose. The sprawling complex, near Zanker Road and Tazman Drive, consists of 183 units, from studios to two-bedroom units.

Owners of at least 40 vehicles had their driver's or passenger-side windows broken. In some cases, the vehicles were searched for valuables.





