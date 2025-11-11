Dozens of cars broken into at San Jose apartment complex

The Brief Owners of at least 40 vehicles had their driver's or passenger side windows broken overnight at a San Jose apartment complex. San Jose police officials said they're investigating the incidents that took place in a secure, subterranean parking area, but declined further comment. An auto repair technician was busy Tuesday, repairing windows for many car owners at the San Jose complex.



More than three-dozen car owners in San Jose were paying for repairs and looking for answers Tuesday after someone – or several people – broke car windows overnight.

The crimes all took place at the Enso Apartments on the 100 block of Baypoint Parkway in north San Jose. The sprawling complex, near Zanker Road and Tazman Drive, consists of 183 units, from studios to two-bedroom units.

Owners of at least 40 vehicles had their driver's or passenger side windows broken. In some cases, the vehicles were searched for valuables.

"The passenger's side glass was broken, yeah. And I think a few things were open. Like the draw was open but I don't really have anything in my car so, nothing was stolen," said Luna, a resident who had to get the passenger-side glass replaced on her Subaru station wagon.

San Jose police officials said earlier in the day Tuesday that they're investigating the incidents that took place in a secure, subterranean parking area, but declined further comment.

In a social media post late Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department shared a photo of a person suspected in more than 100 overnight car break-ins at multi-residential garages in north San Jose.

"Just woke up to a message from the group chat that we have with the community saying that there was about 39 cars broken into. Came down and found out my window was broken out," said Stacy, a resident who has lived in Enso Apartments for 12 months.

Dozens of cars were broken into overnight on Nov. 11, 2025 at an apartment complex in north San Jose.

Repairs underway

Local perspective:

There was a steady stream of repair jobs on Tuesday for Jonathan, a Safelite auto glass repair technician.

"It's been pretty busy surprisingly. I looked up in the morning, and I have all these appointments for one area. It was an apartment complex," the repair technician said. "It was pretty surprising because it's never happened before."

That's the same sentiment echoed by many victims as they collectively shook their heads and wonder who did this, and why.

"Pretty frustrating. Our rent is pretty high. We thought we were secure," Stacy said. "So we are thinking about breaking out lease, just to get out of this situation."

KTVU reached out to Essex Management, which oversees the Enso property and was told "no comment at this time."