Armed woman arrested after standoff with sheriff's deputies in San Jose, officials say

A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly fired a gun at sheriff's deputies in San Jose.

The incident unfolded in the area of N. Bascom and Bel Air avenues. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the area at 9:47 a.m. for a welfare check.

At around 10:49 a.m. deputies encountered the woman, later identified as Chen Mo, a San Jose resident. Sheriff's officials said Mo was despondent, sitting on the curb, and holding a knife and a loaded firearm.

"Crisis Negotiation Team is currently in communication with the subject," the sheriff's office tweeted at 11:27 a.m. as they attempted to deescalate the situation. The sheriff's department held a briefing just as the situation concluded. Sheriff's deputies said Santa Clara Police Department SWAT was activated, and their Bearcat arrived to the scene. San Jose Police Department also aided the effort with their drone unit. The sheriff's department also thanked California Highway Patrol for responding to the scene.

At some point, the armed woman reportedly fired her weapon at responding deputies, police claimed. The sheriff's department did not confirm that detail and in their updated evening news release about the situation they did not mention a shooting. However, after saying they exhausted all methods of deescalation, deputies deployed a K9 unit. Deputies only said that Mo waved the loaded firearm multiple times toward deputies as they were standing behind cover.

Once the K9 was deployed, Mo was taken into custody immediately. An unregistered 9mm firearm and knife were recovered from the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said the woman might have also been involved in a vehicle accident.

No deputies were injured from this incident, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a hospital for an evaluation. Once Mo is released from the hospital, she will be taken to Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges including; assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, brandishing a dangerous weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm.