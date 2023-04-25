Arrest made in fatal shooting outside North Beach strip club

An arrest has been made in a shooting outside a San Francisco strip club over the weekend that left a man dead and four others wounded, according to the police department.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Malachi Lefiti of Oakland in the fatal shooting.

On Sunday, just past 11:30 p.m., gunfire rang out outside The Condor Club, a popular strip club in the North Beach neighborhood.

Five people were struck by the gunfire, one of them fatally, according to police. The person who died was identified by the coroner on Tuesday as 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas from Solano County.

The people wounded in the shooting were two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County, police said. Lefiti was also injured in the shooting.

Investigators said it appears Thomas, Lefiti, and additional suspects, who are unnamed, attempted to rob the victims at gunpoint. That lead to an altercation that resulted in Thomas, Lefiti, and three victims being shot, police said.

Lefiti was booked on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and attempted robbery.

Witnesses told KTVU they heard as many as a dozen gunshots.

Police said they found a gun nearby outside a liquor store.

The Condor Club's managers said the strip club was not connected to the shooting.

"The Condor Club was not involved. A woman who was injured made her way to the entrance and we brought her inside to assist her while waiting for the police to arrive. We are cooperating fully with the SFPD investigation and will assist in any way possible," their statement said.