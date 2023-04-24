1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting outside of a North Beach strip club

article

Police in San Francisco are investigating a possible mass shooting in the North Beach neighborhood.

At least one person was killed, and as many as four others were wounded.

The shooting happened just past 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Broadway and Columbus, outside of The Condor Club, a popular strip club.

A tourist, visiting from Great Britain told KTVU there were as many as a dozen gunshots.

Police said they did recover a gun from the scene. It was found outside a nearby liquor store.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

This story is developing, KTVU will update it as new information is made available.