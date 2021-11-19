Arrest made in Oakland high-rise apartment shooting deaths, suspect charged

An arrest has been made and a suspect has been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of two people this week at an Oakland high-rise apartment building.

Franz Lucablue Gadient, 32, was arrested by Oakland police after a man and a woman were found shot dead in an apartment on the 400 block of 17th Street early Thursday morning. The apartment address is at the 17th and Broadway Apartments.

KTVU has learned the suspect has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with two counts of murder and the special circumstance of multiple murder in the shooting deaths. That means he could potentially face life in prison without parole if convicted.

Both police and the D.A.'s office say the suspect shot and killed Mari Alice Shaw and Jesse Sky Wilner at the apartment building.

Police say the suspect falsely claimed that an intruder had broken in, shot his girlfriend and that he disarmed the intruder who the suspect then shot.

This is a developing news story. KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.