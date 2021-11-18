Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds in Oakland apartment building

Oakland police said a man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds early Thursday morning in an apartment building.

In an email, police said both were found dead in the 400 block of 17th Street just after midnight. That address is the 17th and Broadway Apartments.

OPD later confirmed that this incident is not a murder-suicide and that all of the individuals involved have been identified. They did not share those identities, but did say there was not threat to the public.

The East Bay Times reported the man was 44 and the woman was 23 and they were found in the woman's 33rd floor apartment.

Oakland Police homicide investigators are now investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.