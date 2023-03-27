Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in San Jose hit-and-run that left mother, dog dead

San Jose
Suspect in custody following deadly San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend, the department announced on Monday evening.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but police have promised to follow up with a press release.

Earlier police said they believed they had located the vehicle suspected in the crime.

Police had previously released a description of a car that fled after hitting a mother and her daughter while they were walking their dog Sunday evening.

The woman was identified as Cao Limin, 45, of Los Gatos.

Limin and her dog died at the scene. Limin's daughter was hospitalized.

They were all struck around 6:50 p.m. while walking in a marked crosswalk across Blossom Hill Road in the area of Leigh Avenue.

San Jose Police said an automated license plate reader identified the car after a concerned citizen reported seeing a "suspicious" vehicle.

The vehicle was processed for evidence, SJPD said on Twitter.

The car was a 2000 green or blue Honda four-door sedan, possibly driven by a woman, headed west on Blossom Hill Road, police said Monday afternoon.

The collision marks the city's fourth pedestrian death this year.     