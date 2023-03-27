Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Woman killed, child injured in San Jose hit and run

Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose hit and run kills woman, injures child

A woman was killed and a child injured as they walked a dog through a marked crosswalk in San Jose on Sunday, police said.

A hit-and-run driver in San Jose fatally struck a woman and injured a child as they walked their dog Sunday night, police said.

The two pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk at Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue at 6:50 p.m., according to police

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in San Jose stabbing, police say

There was no description of the car involved in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the location of the collision. The child was hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.