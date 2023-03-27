Woman killed, child injured in San Jose hit and run

A hit-and-run driver in San Jose fatally struck a woman and injured a child as they walked their dog Sunday night, police said.

The two pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk at Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue at 6:50 p.m., according to police.

There was no description of the car involved in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the location of the collision. The child was hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.