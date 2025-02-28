Arrests in probe of Oakland carjacking tied to pot dispensaries

The Brief Seven suspects were arrested during raids by Oakland police and outside law enforcement agencies. The arrests stem from a probe into a carjacking of an armored van tied to marijuana dispensaries. The investigation comes amid a violent week in Oakland, in which officers exchanged gunfire with other suspects.



Seven suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested by Oakland police and outside agencies for various crimes, authorities said Friday.

The suspects are being held in connection with a homicide, shootings, street armed robberies, burglaries and escape from a juvenile facility, said acting Oakland police Capt. Steve Valle.

Weapons seized

What we know:

During the arrests on Thursday, police seized 10 guns, including an assault-type pistol and handguns with extended magazines.

"These individuals were targeting businesses in East Oakland that were known for carrying large quantities of cash," said Assistant Chief James Beere.

The backstory:

KTVU has learned the investigation was prompted by a Jan. 30 carjacking in East Oakland where an armored van carrying money for marijuana dispensaries was robbed at gunpoint.

According to court records, the van was cut off on Oakport Street by three men in a Maserati and a Hyundai Genesis. One gunman seeking access to the vault in the van yelled, "What's the code? Open it, or you're going to die" before the group took off with $80,000 and the van.

"They did an extreme amount of prepping and planning, and when they committed the robbery, it was executed in extreme detail," Beere said.

Robert Benjamin, 18, already facing weapons violations and Donte Kittling Jr., 20, have been charged by Alameda County prosecutors with carjacking.

Featured article

The arrests come after a violent week in Oakland, especially for police officers.

On Monday, Oakland Housing Authority police exchanged gunfire with a suspect armed with a high-powered rifle.

Later that same day, two Oakland officers were involved in a shootout with another suspect near 92nd Avenue and D Street.

The suspects in both gunbattles were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

And on Tuesday, two officers were hurt when a stolen-car suspect rammed their patrol car in the parking lot of the DMV on 85th Avenue.

"Any time there's violence in the community, whether it's a police officer or a community member, it's unacceptable, and that will become our priority," Beere said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan