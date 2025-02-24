Crime scene investigation in Oakland, large police presence at 92nd Ave. & E Street

The Oakland Police Department is at an apparent crime-scene investigation in East Oakland on Monday afternoon.

KTVU got word of an incident involving police in Oakland's Highland neighborhood on Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.

Oakland Police Department activity in the at E Street and 92nd Ave. February 24, 2025. Image courtesy Citizen App.

Video from the Citizen app shows a large police presence in the area of E Street and 92nd Avenue.

Crime scene tape is blocking off streets where investigators appear to be focused on a blue four-door sedan with shattered glass and a hole in the front passenger seat window.

SkyFOX flew overhead for a better vantage point. KTVU has also sent a crew to the scene for more information.

We await official word from police on what happened, if there are any injuries, deaths or suspect information.

Police initially posted about the incident shortly before 5 p.m. They have since posted a social media update at 5:13 p.m. to say they would update media in the area with more information. They described this as "police activity" on the 900 block of 90th Ave.

This is a developing news story. We will update with the latest information.

