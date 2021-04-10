Arson investigation announced after fire at San Rafael restaurant

article

An arson investigation is underway after a San Rafael restaurant was set on fire Tuesday night, fire officials said Friday.

Fire crews responded at about 11 p.m. to a commercial building on Bellam Boulevard, in which a restaurant is located.

Firefighters discovered that someone broke into the restaurant and spread flammable liquid before lighting it.

Photo: San Rafael Fire Dept.

The fire triggered the sprinkler system, which put out the fire before a lot of fire damage was done, according to fire officials.

Video surveillance captured at least one image of someone setting the fire, fire officials said.