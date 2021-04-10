Expand / Collapse search

Arson investigation announced after fire at San Rafael restaurant

By Keith Burbank
Published 
San Rafael
Bay City News
article

"The fire sprinkler system had activated and there were obvious signs of forced entry." Photo: San Rafael Fire Dept.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway after a San Rafael restaurant was set on fire Tuesday night, fire officials said Friday.

Fire crews responded at about 11 p.m. to a commercial building on Bellam Boulevard, in which a restaurant is located.

Firefighters discovered that someone broke into the restaurant and spread flammable liquid before lighting it. 

Photo: San Rafael Fire Dept.

The fire triggered the sprinkler system, which put out the fire before a lot of fire damage was done, according to fire officials. 

Video surveillance captured at least one image of someone setting the fire, fire officials said.