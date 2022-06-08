Arson suspect arrested for starting fire at San Jose church

article

An arson suspect was arrested by San Jose police on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a church, officials say.

Firefighters responded to the church fire near San Jose State University. The two-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:33 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 S. 10th St.

The fire at the one-story structure was knocked down at around 3:30, but the was not under control until just before 5 p.m., officials said.

Witnesses at the scene told arriving police officers about the suspected arsonist. The suspect has been charged. The fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the fire, said San Jose fire department public information manager Erica Ray.

Fire officials asked residents to avoid the area while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Bay City News contributed to this report.






