As Halloween approaches, more Bay Area counties move into the orange tier

As Halloween approaches, more Bay Area counties on Tuesday moved into the orange zone.

Marin, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties were given the OK to join Napa, Santa Clara and Alameda counties in entering the orange tier, a level that the state of California has deemed "moderate" in terms of coronavirus rates.

That doesn't mean that health officials think anyone in these areas should go door-to-door trick-or-treating this weekend, for fear of spreading the virus.

But it does mean that these counties can open movie theaters, churches, gyms and indoor dining at 25% of capacity as well as host college sports activities without fans. Malls can open with no limitations.

San Francisco is the only Bay Area county in the yellow tier, which is the least restrictive level.

Solano County is red, which is considered "substantial," and Sonoma County has not been able to move out of the "widespread," or purple tier.