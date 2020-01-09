As many as 10 suspects escape after SF home-invasion robbery

A group of young men wearing hoodies and masks terrorized two victims during a home invasion in broad daylight in San Francisco.

Police said it happened on Wednesday in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood around 1:20 p.m. at a home on Hanover Street.

"The residence that the suspects entered was occupied a victim was robbed at gunpoint," Officer Robert Rueca said.

The suspects pistol-whipped one of the residents and escaped with cash. A woman who was also at the home was not hurt.

"It's a considerable amount of money," Rueca said.

Police said eight to ten robbers escaped in two vehicles.

"This is an unusual occurrence, not only in that neighborhood, but for the city. We don't see the incidents like this involving that many suspects," Rueca said.

Advertisement

The home invasion shattered the usual calm in the neighborhood.

"It's kind of shocking, I mean, even just seeing that theres 8-10 people in a home invasion is rare," said neighbor Frank Sanfilippo.

Another neighbor tells KTVU that a husband and wife and the couple's young son live at the home. Police say there was nothing like marijuana in the home, only cash.

It is unclear if the victims were targeted. San Francisco police is reviewing surveillence footage of the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact SFPD.

