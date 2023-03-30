A's proposed ballpark, City of Oakland get a legal victory

article

The Oakland A's and the City of Oakland on Thursday, won a major legal challenge over their proposed ballpark site at Howard Terminal.

The Alameda County Superior Court ruled that the environmental review of the stadium project and surrounding development is sufficient.

The ruling comes after a coalition of port workers, truckers and cargo terminal operators filed a lawsuit last April.

They argued that the city did not adequately study the adverse impacts of the project.

The proposed $1 billion privately-financed ballpark would include 3,000 residential units and nearly two million square feet of commercial retail space and 18 acres of open space.

Word of this latest development happened to coincide with the A's Home Opener against the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum. The Coliseum was also subject to a recent survey that found it to be the worst ballpark in the country.