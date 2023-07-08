A’s scheduled starter Blackburn scratched because of illness; Pruitt set to take his spot

article

Oakland Athletics' scheduled starting pitcher Paul Blackburn has been scratched because of an illness for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The team made the announcement about 90 minutes before the scheduled start.

Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to be replaced by right-hander Austin Pruitt (1-5, 2.93).

Oakland, which has the majors’ worst record, lost the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday night.