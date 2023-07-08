Expand / Collapse search

A’s scheduled starter Blackburn scratched because of illness; Pruitt set to take his spot

Published 
Oakland Athletics
Associated Press
article

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JULY 2: Paul Blackburn #58 of the Oakland Athletics pitches in the top of first inning against the Chicago White Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on July 2, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Oakland Athletics' scheduled starting pitcher Paul Blackburn has been scratched because of an illness for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The team made the announcement about 90 minutes before the scheduled start.

Featured

Phillies' John Middleton and Royals' John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
article

Phillies' John Middleton and Royals' John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says

Owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics' former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas.

Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to be replaced by right-hander Austin Pruitt (1-5, 2.93).

Oakland, which has the majors’ worst record, lost the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday night.