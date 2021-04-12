Asian man, 53, stabbed multiple times during San Francisco robbery: police

article

A 53-year-old Asian man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery late Saturday night on Exeter Street in San Francisco, police said.

San Francisco police officers from Bayview Station responded to a report of a robbery and aggravated assault at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

After receiving medical aid, the victim told police a male stranger approached him from behind and demanded his money.

The suspect then stabbed him with a knife, police said.

The suspect took the victim's backpack and ran to a car, which he used to flee the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.