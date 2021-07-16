Asian women attacked in Oakland Chinatown, feet away from Thursday's attack

Muggers attacked and robbed Asian victims in Oakland Chinatown for the second time in two days on Friday.

Surveillance video shows two women, one of them is elderly, walking on Ninth Street near Harrison Street, when two men got out of a car, grabbed their purses, knocked them to the pavement, and drove off with a third person behind the wheel.

The younger woman suffered a cut on her finger in the attack.

This happened just feet away from an attack Thursday afternoon where two men got out of a car, and at gunpoint jump, pistol-whipped, and robbed a man with a cane.

Security video also shows a good samaritan attempt to help the victim before one of the attackers' pistol whips him also.

The man with the cane went to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

"Not only is it disturbing it is horrible," said Carl Chan, President of the Oakland Chinese Chamber of Commerce and who was also a mugging victim. He said what was happening in Chinatown was affecting those who live and work here.

"The normal daily routines are shattered when these incidents keep happening…Fewer people coming out when they see incidents happening in their community."

Police were investigating both cases but did not believe Thursday's mugging was a hate crime. Instead, they say it was a crime of opportunity, which has been happening more often.

"It has been mostly the same people, same description, same cars. There has definitely been an increase," said Oakland police officer Mae Phu, whose beat is Chinatown.

The attacks came as leaders of the Asian American Pacific Islander community celebrated receiving $156 million in state funds over three years to combat AAPI hate. More than 2,000 incidents were reported in California this past year.

"It might not end the violence but it is definitely a step forward to really stand together and fight AAPI hate crime," said Sarah Wan, director of the Community Youth Center in San Francisco.

The money would go toward helping victims and their families, more data collection, and for school programs that increase awareness and understanding.

"We are trying to ensure that this does not continue to happen to our community," said State Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco.