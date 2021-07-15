Two suspects seen on video beating, robbing victim in Oakland's Chinatown

Oakland police are investigating another robbery in the Chinatown neighborhood.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a man was robbed on the sidewalk on 9th Street, near the Chinese Independent Baptist Church.

Photos show the victim on the ground while two people attacked him.

A witness tells KTVU that he saw the robbery happen from an upstairs office window.

"I heard screaming so I ran down out of my office and I looked out the window and saw a gentleman getting mugged, getting beaten pretty badly, we immediately called 9-1-1," the man said.

KTVU has learned that a good samaritan also tried to step in and help the victim, and wound up getting attacked as well.

So far there's no word on if any of the suspects are in police custody.